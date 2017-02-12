Surprise! Ed Sheeran to Perform at 2017 Grammy Awards

What a nice surprise! 

Ed Sheeran revealed Sunday afternoon that he would be taking the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards. The "Shape of You" crooner teased his upcoming performance on Instagram. "Playing the Grammys tonight on cbs, tune in!" he wrote. The British singer joins previously announced performers such as Demi LovatoLady GagaMetallicaBruno MarsThe WeekndKaty Perry and Kelsea Ballerini. Sheeran, a two-time Grammy winner, is also nominated at tonight's ceremony for his songwriting on Justin Bieber's hit track "Love Yourself."

Sheeran didn't reveal what he'd be singing, but we're going to guess it's either "Shape of You" or "Castle on the Hill," as those are his newest singles off his latest album Division. He also released music videos for each new track.

Sheeran's performance could also come as a surprise to many as he just performed on Saturday Night Live last night. But he did allude to his very quick trip and turnaround on Instagram, where he posed for a photo with Tracy Morgan and Alec Baldwin before jetting off to Los Angeles. "Thanks for having me SNL, off to LA now," he wrote.

Clearly, exhaustion won't be stopping the redheaded singer from performing tonight.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12. Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.

