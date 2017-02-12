Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived!
The royal couple are attending the 2017 BAFTA Awards, where Prince William is set to present the Fellowship Award. The Duchess of Cambridge didn't seem to mind the cold weather, as she opted for an off-the-shoulder floral-printed Alexander McQueen gown. She paired her dress with gorgeous teardrop earrings, looking as gorgeous as ever and very ready to hang with Hollywood. Wills looked handsome in a classic tuxedo.
The 70th Annual BAFTA Film Awards take place at Royal Albert Hall, where Stephen Fry is set to host for the 12th time.
La La Land leads the nominations with 11 nods, so we'll just have to wait and see if they prove if Damien Chazelle's musical will sweep at the British award show.
Kensington Palace's Instagram shared a video of the royal couple arriving and chatting with other attendees. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the #eebaftas, where The Duke as President, is supporting the very best of British creative talent," the caption read.