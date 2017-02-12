Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge is on the mend.

After being released from the hospital Friday, Maddie is at home continuing her recovery from a horrible ATV accident. Maddie's grandmother, Lynne Spears, gave fans an update on Instagram Sunday morning as to how her 8-year-old granddaughter is doing.

"I really don't know how to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you who have prayed continuous prayers for Maddie at this very difficult time!" Lynne wrote. "Thank you, God bless you and I know that the huge outflow of Prayers created this miracle and has humbled my family and I! Maddie is doing great and getting better everyday!!"