Surprise!

Tracy Morgan showed up unexpectedly on the set of Saturday Night Live and played one of Beyoncé's unborn twins. Yes, you read that correctly. Not only did the funnyman surprise the audience but he also played one of Queen Bey's babies. Does it get any better than that?

"Beyoncé" was attending an appointment with her OB-GYN (played by host Alec Baldwin), who couldn't help but gush about delivering a celebrity baby. "I haven't had a hit since Suri Cruise," he joked. Baldwin began the sonogram so Queen Bey could "see inside" her womb, only to discover Kenan Thompson and Morgan playing the in-utero babies. Connected by an umbilical cord and sitting on plush red couches—even Bey's womb gets the luxury treatment—the two babies discussed their famous mom.