Surprise!
Tracy Morgan showed up unexpectedly on the set of Saturday Night Live and played one of Beyoncé's unborn twins. Yes, you read that correctly. Not only did the funnyman surprise the audience but he also played one of Queen Bey's babies. Does it get any better than that?
"Beyoncé" was attending an appointment with her OB-GYN (played by host Alec Baldwin), who couldn't help but gush about delivering a celebrity baby. "I haven't had a hit since Suri Cruise," he joked. Baldwin began the sonogram so Queen Bey could "see inside" her womb, only to discover Kenan Thompson and Morgan playing the in-utero babies. Connected by an umbilical cord and sitting on plush red couches—even Bey's womb gets the luxury treatment—the two babies discussed their famous mom.
"That one will be strong," Baldwin noted as Thompson kicked.
"That one won't be an athlete, but he will be hilarious," he added of Morgan.
Thompson and Morgan also discussed how each of them feels like they're more Bey or Jay Z. "I'm definitely my mom's kid because I'm pure sex," Morgan said. "I'm going to be the first person ever who gets somebody pregnant while they're inside somebody pregnant. I'm old school I don't pull out."
Watch the hilarious video to see what else Bey's legendary twins talk about.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)