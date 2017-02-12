It's a big night for Hollywood!

Those who aren't at the 2017 Grammy Awards are across the pond at the 2017 BAFTAs. The stars turned out for Britain's big night, showing their support for their nominated films and each other. Viola Davis, Luke Evans, Eddie Redmayne and Tom Ford were among the first to arrive, looking glamorous and handsome as they made their way into Royal Albert Hall.

Ron Howard brought his daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, as his date, making the evening a family affair for him.

Host Stephen Fry returns for the 12th time to host the evening.