2017 BAFTA Awards: Complete List of Winners

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Britney Spears

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Name Change

Lea Michele, 2017 Grammys, Arrivals

Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See the Artists and All the Fashion You Cannot Miss on Music's Biggest Night

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Dale Robinette

La La Land led the 2017 BAFTA Awards nominations with 11 nods, but it didn't take home those 11 trophies, but it did pick up Best Film. Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in the musical, Damien Chazelle took home the award for Best Director, and it also won for Best Original Music, but it failed to pick up wins in the other categories.

Stephen Fry hosted the evening for the 12th time. This year's award show, which took place at Royal Albert Hall, also happened to be celebrating its 70th anniversary. Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived to add a little bit of royalty to Hollywood's big night, and of course looked as regal as ever.

Photos

2017 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

Florence Foster Jenkins, Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant

Paramount

Like any award show, host Fry began the evening with some jokes about some of the nominees, including Casey Affleck, calling him "one of the best actors in his family."

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Film: La La Land

Best British Film in 2017: I, Daniel Blake

Best Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel, Lion

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best Film Not in the English Language: Son of Saul

Best Documentary: 13th

Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davies, Lion

Best Editing: John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge 

Best Production Design: Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Costume Design: Madeline Fontaine, Jackie

Best Makeup and Hair: J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Sound: Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival

Best Special Visual Effects: Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones and Adam Valdez, The Jungle Book

Best British Short Animation: A Love Story

Best British Short Film: Home

The EE Rising Star Award: Tom Holland

Best Original Music: Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017: Under the Shadow, Babak Anvari (writer/director), and Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh (producers)

TAGS/ 2017 BAFTA Awards , Awards , Celebrities , Movies , Top Stories , , Emma Stone , Dev Patel , Viola Davis , Casey Affleck
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again