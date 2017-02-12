We cannot get enough of this former couple.
Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have made it perfectly clear they still have so much love and respect for each other, and that was even more obvious Saturday night when they greeted each other with the warmest of embraces at the pre-2017 BAFTAs Nespresso Nominees' Party. The Hacksaw Ridge star looked elated to see his former love as they wrapped their arms around each other. If this isn't pure love, we don't know what is.
Photo Credit: Birch/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
Each time these two reunite at an award show or red carpet, fans swoon. Their reunion at the 2017 AFI Awards in January was just the start of more heartwarming moments to come this award season. Garfield, 33, walked over to Stone's table and sat in an empty seat next to her. The two chatted and the 28-year-old actress was heard telling him, "I feel so much better."
We can only hope it was because they laid eyes on each other.
Stone and Garfield met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010 and dated for four years. A source told E! News in October 2015 the two broke up two months prior.
But a year later they were photographed for the first time, walking and laughing on the streets of London. At the time, a source told E! News, "There is definitely still love for each other there. They remain close and are on good terms."