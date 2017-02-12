We cannot get enough of this former couple.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have made it perfectly clear they still have so much love and respect for each other, and that was even more obvious Saturday night when they greeted each other with the warmest of embraces at the pre-2017 BAFTAs Nespresso Nominees' Party. The Hacksaw Ridge star looked elated to see his former love as they wrapped their arms around each other. If this isn't pure love, we don't know what is.