Frank Ocean notably abstained from submitting his albums Blonde and Endless for 2017 Grammy Awards consideration, and now we have a little more insight into why.

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild gave an interview to Rolling Stone Saturday and said they felt Ocean's 2013 performance of "Forrest Gump" was "faulty" and "not great TV." The creative team behind the award show implied that was the reason why Ocean stayed away from the ceremony this year, but Ocean couldn't disagree more. The "Novacane" crooner penned a passionate note on his Tumblr page responding to the interview and slammed The Recording Academy's decision to give Taylor Swift 's 1989 Album of the Year.