Britney Spears is going more public with her new man.

Model Sam Asghari was by the singer's side last night at Clive Davis and The Recording Academy's annual Salute to Industry Icons gala.

Spears, 35, walked the carpet solo while Asghari entered the party at the Beverly Hilton unnoticed through another entrance. Once inside, the two sat next to each other at their table (which also included Jeremy Renner!), holding hands and sharing a few kisses throughout the evening. The pop star and the hot-bodied Asghari began dating in November after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

I spotted Spears getting out of her seat to go introduce herself to Chance the Rapper, but when the crowd around him grew too big, Spears returned to her seat.