Justin Therouxisn't one to get all lovey-dovey on social media, but today's special occasion called for an extra special shout out.

Jennifer Aniston is currently celebrating her 48th birthday, and her hubby of nearly two years took to Instagram on Saturday with a simple (yet oh-so sweet) message for the Friends alum. "HBDJ XO," Theroux captioned a selfie of the lovebirds, also adding a heart emoji.

In the snapshot, Aniston prepares to blow a kiss as her main man looks adoringly at the camera. No word yet on what Justin planned in regards to a celebration, but it's possible these two are catching up on some much-needed R&R with a tropical vacation.

Palm trees swaying in the background, anyone?