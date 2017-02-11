Justin Therouxisn't one to get all lovey-dovey on social media, but today's special occasion called for an extra special shout out.
Jennifer Aniston is currently celebrating her 48th birthday, and her hubby of nearly two years took to Instagram on Saturday with a simple (yet oh-so sweet) message for the Friends alum. "HBDJ XO," Theroux captioned a selfie of the lovebirds, also adding a heart emoji.
In the snapshot, Aniston prepares to blow a kiss as her main man looks adoringly at the camera. No word yet on what Justin planned in regards to a celebration, but it's possible these two are catching up on some much-needed R&R with a tropical vacation.
Palm trees swaying in the background, anyone?
But if Justin's past romantic gestures are any clue, he certainly stirred up an unforgettable day for Jen. Over the Thanksgiving holiday last year, Theroux flew all the way from Germany to surprise his wife and her dinner guests.
"My husband, who's been away for almost a year it feels, surprised me on Thanksgiving and came home from Germany. It was really sweet," the Office Christmas Party star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We had just been together the week prior; I was going to London to do some work. His schedule was apparently 'completely booked' for the week, and he wasn't going to be able to come back."
"Everyone was just very somber," Jennifer explained, referencing Theroux's absence. "Next thing you know," she said, "turkey walks in and there was another turkey holding that turkey. And that was my hubby."
And the husband of the year award goes too...
Here's to another fabulous year, Jen! We hope today was one for the books.