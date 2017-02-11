Kim Kardashian is a shoe hoarder and Kanye West is probably not thrilled about it. But she did it for a sweet reason.

The rapper had urged her to clean out her closet several years ago, as seen in a famous scene in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired before they were married. Kim revealed on Saturday on Snapchat that she kept all her shoes. She posted several videos showing more than two dozen pairs.

"The fun part is I kept everything, all for memories, and when Kanye thought he cleaned out my closet, I kept it all secretly for my daughter one day," she says in the clip.