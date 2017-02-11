Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans Is Engaged to David Eason

Jenelle Evansis officially a bride-to-be!

The Teen Mom star took to Instagram on Saturday with one special announcement—she's engaged to boyfriend David Eason.

"We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid8," Evans captioned a sweet photo of the pair taken shortly after David popped the question. In the photo Jenelle also showed off quite the stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. Safe to say Eason has great taste, or just knows what his ladylove likes!

What a time it's been for Jenelle and David, who welcomed their first child together in late January. The couple named their newborn baby girl Ensley Jolie Eason, and told E! News exclusively at the time, "We are doing great. It was a quick delivery and only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she's so beautiful!"