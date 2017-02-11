Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF
Oops?
Primping, pampering and de-greenifying are all likely to be on Chrissy Teigen's beauty agenda for the 2017 Grammys.
The model and Lip Sync Battle star got a little messy eating Fun Dip candy Saturday, one day before the show.
"I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I'm stained and Grammys are tomorrow," she tweeted. "I've tried everything please help."
"You're supposed to use the edible stick not your fingers," one user wrote, to which Teigen responded. "I ate it first."
Naturally, the Internet gave her a frank analysis and responded to Teigen's plea.
Some users compared her to Elphaba, the green-skinned witch from Broadway's Wicked, a role originated by Idina Menzel.
Robin Lord Taylor, who sports light makeup all over his face while playing Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, on Gotham, offered some professional advice.
Teigen had Friday night posted videos on her Snapchat showing her and husband John Legend and friends, eating a variety of candy, including watermelon Sour Punch Straws and Sour Patch Kids.
Teigen is set to attend the 2017 Grammys with Legend, a former Grammy winner who is set to perform during the In Memoriam segment.
