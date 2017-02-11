This Is the New Top Knot

There's a new bun in town, and it's a combination of your favorites: the messy bun and the top knot.

You know Adam Selman as the man who created some of Rihanna's greatest fashion moments, but now he's sending one of the coolest new hairstyles down the runway. Amika Lead Stylist James Pecis created this look for the designer's fall NYFW show and dubbed it "the good, the bad and the ugly."

"It's western-inspired—there's a bit of a western-feel where the hair's rolled in a pompadour kind of way—but it should have a little bit of a tousled look to it," said the pro. "We leave some hair down then when you roll the bun, there's some hair that also sticks out the back. It's just really fun and soft."

Ready to recreate it?