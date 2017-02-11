Talk about a celebration of life!
Pregnant Ciara paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston in a beautiful and uplifting way Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the iconic pop star's death.
Ciara posted on her Instagram page a video of her dancing in her home while lip syncing Houston's cover of "I'm Every Woman" from The Bodyguard soundtrack, one of her most popular hits.
The R&B star's husband and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and her 2 and 1/2-year old son Future Zahir make cameos in the clip, which was directed by Tim Milgram and choreographed by Galen Hooks.
Wearing a white unbuttoned shirt over a white tank top and black leggings, Ciara starts off in the kitchen and cranks up the song, mid-track, on her iPhone. She grabs a wooden spatula to use as a mic, moves towards the living room, jumps onto the couch, where Future is sitting. She dances on top before bending down to give him a kiss, then walks down and passed by Wilson, who is reading a large book.
Ciara then leans against a doorway and rubs her baby bump before showcasing more dance moves on a white rug, waving her shirt around.
Ciara is pregnant with her second child and her first with Wilson. The two got married in England last July and Ciara announced her pregnancy the following October.
Ciara has cited Houston as one of her biggest influences. The singer died at age 48 after drowning in a bathtub in a room inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in 2012, the night before the Grammys. She was supposed to attend an annual party at the hotel for producer Clive Davis, her mentor. After news of her death broke, the gala went on as scheduled and he dedicated it to her.
Ciara was among the guests. She told BET's 106 & Park in 2012 that she heard about Houston's death while getting ready for the party.
"Her legacy will live on forever and if I can do anything in my power, I will continue to let my generation know about her," she said.