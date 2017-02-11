Ciara has cited Houston as one of her biggest influences. The singer died at age 48 after drowning in a bathtub in a room inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in 2012, the night before the Grammys. She was supposed to attend an annual party at the hotel for producer Clive Davis, her mentor. After news of her death broke, the gala went on as scheduled and he dedicated it to her.

Ciara was among the guests. She told BET's 106 & Park in 2012 that she heard about Houston's death while getting ready for the party.

"Her legacy will live on forever and if I can do anything in my power, I will continue to let my generation know about her," she said.