Kylie Jenner Shimmies and Sparkles in Fringed Outfit at NYFW Show

by Corinne Heller |

Kylie Jenner, NYFW

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

While Kylie Jenner has not walked a runway at New York Fashion Week, she did get her moment in the spotlight at one of its events Friday.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for photos at Jeremy Scott's fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear fashion show at Skylight Clarkson Sq while wearing one of his designs—she shimmied and sparkled in a fringed, custom rose gold mesh cut out dress with Swarovski crystals and a thigh-high slit.

"Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show," she wrote on Instagram.

She also posted a photo of her and Scott hugging and a pic of her trying on the outfit.

Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie

Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kylie sat in the front row with model Sophia Richie, who wore an olive green embroidered coat over a black silk crop top, paired with matching pants and light chunky high heel sandals.

Gigi Hadid, who's good friends with Kylie's sister and model Kendall JennerKarlie Kloss, Romee Strijd and Stella Maxwell were among the models who walked the runway at the Jeremy Scott show.

Kylie Jenner, Tyga

PapGossip.com / AKM-GSI

After the event, Kylie was spotted out with Tyga, while wearing a nude mini dress, a brown fur coat and knee-high nude suede boots.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on March 5!

