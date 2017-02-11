Drake wants to set the record straight after being accused of disrespecting a Muslim woman at his concert.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place earlier this month at one of his shows in London. A viral concert video shows a man who sounds like the rapper saying, "I see you four girls right there, I hope you're having a good time. You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you might want to take this off...you don't have to come out with that s--t."

No person's face is shown. Scores of people have expressed outrage, maintaining that Drake told a devout Muslim woman to remove her hijab. The Canadian rapper took to Instagram Friday to respond to the backlash. He said the woman was wearing a winter scarf, not a hijab.