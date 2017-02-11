Maciel / AKM-GSI
Drake wants to set the record straight after being accused of disrespecting a Muslim woman at his concert.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place earlier this month at one of his shows in London. A viral concert video shows a man who sounds like the rapper saying, "I see you four girls right there, I hope you're having a good time. You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you might want to take this off...you don't have to come out with that s--t."
No person's face is shown. Scores of people have expressed outrage, maintaining that Drake told a devout Muslim woman to remove her hijab. The Canadian rapper took to Instagram Friday to respond to the backlash. He said the woman was wearing a winter scarf, not a hijab.
"I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me," Drake wrote. "At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans."
"I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one," he added. "I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us."