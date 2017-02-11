Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa are putting on a united front as they continue their divorce proceedings.

The two spoke together onstage at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas Friday, marking their first joint appearance since Tarek filed papers last month to end their seven-year marriage.

"Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with his ex onstage.