"It's crazy, I'm beside myself right now," Cassadee previously told The Boot of her nomination. "It's so amazing to be coupled in with all these incredible artists, and I get to go to LA to hang out with even more incredible artists."

She added, "I have to thank The Voice for everything they've done for me. The real work started after the show, so I'm really glad I stuck with it."

Fans easily remember Cassadee from winning Season 3 of The Voice in 2012 when she competed on Blake Shelton's team. Most recently, she released her latest EP titled Summer.