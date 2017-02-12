When it comes to the Grammys, everyone takes it to the next level.

It's one of the less-stuffy award shows of the season, so it's an opportunity for celebs to let their outfits speak for themselves. No deep-V is too deep and no glitter gown is too glitzy. As far as we're concerned, the bigger the fashion risk, the better the red-carpet look. And celebs on the 2017 Grammys red carpet seemed to agree.

Lucky for you, we captured all the major moments with our E! Glambot. Check out the best of the best below!