Thank you, Grammy Awards, for always featuring red-carpet fashion that always pushes the boundaries.
You've given us such iconic looks as Jennifer Lopez' plunging, green Versace dress, the emergence of Pharrell Williams' larger-than-life Vivienne Westwood hat and so many show-shopping moments from Lady Gaga that it's hard to keep count.
Sometimes, however, the ensembles that attempt to be boundary-breaking can just look downright bizarre. Originality always deserves applause, but when the colors clash, the message is confusing or the look is just simply too boring for this over-the-top award show, celebs will earn a spot on our Worst Dressed list.
Take Elle King's floral gown, for instance. The pink hue coupled with 3-D embellishments, a flower crown and curled tresses make this look perfect for a Renaissance fair rather than the Grammys. The messaging is a bit off, but with a few modern tweaks, like a sleeker hairstyle or a solid top half, and this gown could've been a stunner.
Katy Perry was statuesque in a glimmering Tom Ford gown. However, it almost looked like two separate dresses: The top exuded a futuristic vibe while the skirt looked 1920s-inspired. We appreciated the juxtaposition, but the way it bunches up at her waist was also slightly unflattering.
Halsey electrified the red carpet in a bold blue two-piece sans shirt inside. We usually love exposed skin, but this look could've fared better with a more structured silhouette and better tailoring.
To see the rest of the stars who made our Worst Dressed list, keep clicking!
Following the 2017 Grammys on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.