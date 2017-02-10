When it comes to fashion week, there are ways to get the look without going for broke.

Just ask Olivia Palermo , street-style star and a NYFW veteran.

"I always say it's really about proportions," the fashion expert told E! News. "Find a great tailor or your local dry cleaner. Play with different textures and patterns."

The Banana Republic global style ambassador shared three ways to mix high fashion with low-end pieces for an entirely elevated look. Watch the video above to learn her savvy tips.