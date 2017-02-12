John Shearer/WireImage
The Grammys red carpet is certainly one of the most unpredictable.
It's also the biggest, most prestigious music-centric award show of the year, so it's the one time you're sure see all of your favorite artists in one place. And while that always means crazy-unique outfits and can't-miss performances, it also means stepped-up beauty looks that you couldn't have predicted.
Just take Kat Graham who sauced up a typical red lip with a layer of sparkle. (Taylor Swift did the same thing in her "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" video.) Glitter lips are impractical for real-life wear, sure. But for the Grammys, statement makeup is the perfect accessory.
And Kat's not the only one who stepped out of the metaphorical makeup box. Katy Perry kept it fresh by matching her eye and lip makeup in a subtler-than-usual (at least for her) berry hue. Tinashe was on the same monochromatic track with her full-on red-orange eye shadow.
But that's not even the half of it. For all of the best beauty looks we were graced with at this year's Grammys, keep clicking!
