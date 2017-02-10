Contrary to what many have speculated, this doesn't seem like a case of "Fake Love."
Jennifer Lopez and Drake's relationship has been the topic of a lot of discussion for several weeks now, but all of that seems to have come to an end. E! News previously reported that the world-famous pair "have taken some time apart" recently due to both of their busy schedules. The "On the Floor" singer and the self-proclaimed 6-God haven't been seen together since mid-January, but we still weren't expecting this news.
Although, looking at J.Lo's Instagram, maybe we should have been.
The first sign of the split came with the former American Idol judge's string of sexy selfies. While Lopez has never been afraid to how off her killer figure (#tbt that iconic Versace dress), we can't help but wonder if the recent pics had anything to do with showing a certain Toronto rapper just what he's missing. This picture comes from part of her concert residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, at the AXIS auditorium located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Of course, the biggest tip-off that something was up came from the cryptic posts. "Timing is everything," the singer posted on her Instagram, "If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."
As a source told E! News, the break is "not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane." Given the fact that J. Lo is currently balancing a tour, acting in Shades of Blue, and performing in Bye Bye Birdie Live! this coming spring, the mother-of-two clearly has a lot on her plate.
In addition to the post about timing, Lopez also shared two separate posts about not being afraid to love "too much." If that doesn't spell a break up, nothing does.
While she may be too busy for the "Champagne Papi", "Jenny from the Block" has found time to really focus on herself and her family. Besides sharing this adorable picture with her children, Emme and Maximilian, Lopez dedicated a song to her children at her Vegas show, with a picture of the twins serving as the backdrop for her performance. Too cute!
All in all, we'd say J. Lo is handling things pretty well. It's all love for the "All I Have" singer, whose split from Drake has been amicable—and potentially short lived. "They have just cooled things off a bit...They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month," the source further shared with E! News. "They are in each others' lives, just doing their own thing now."
While it's too soon to tell what the next couple months will bring, we can say this much with confidence: if they get back together, that reunion duet is going to be fire.