The study of love is an inexact science, but we'll do our best.

With so many hot celebrity couples on our radar these days, some newer to the scene while others have been around for a couple of years, you can usually find us wondering who's going to get engaged next.

Trust us, it's quite a life.

But since wedding planning involving famous people tends to be an elevated form of the otherwise everyday activity—multiplied by infinity when it's a royal wedding—we can't help but try to be ready for every scenario. So, here is our rundown of couples who certainly at least seem to be on the engagement bubble.

(A few disclaimers: We have no horse in the race; we don't think anyone needs to get married, whether they have children or not; there are no real rules when it comes to how long a couple needs to date before getting engaged; and all of these predictions are subject to change as soon as one hour after you read this.)