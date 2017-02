J Balvincan now say that he holds the Guinness World Record for longest stay at No.1 on the US Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart by a single artist.

His hit "Ginza" reached the top of the US Hot Latin Songs chart list for an impressive 22 weeks. The single, released in 2015 as part of his fourth album Energía reached the top of the charts on October 11, 2015, where it stayed until March 12, 2016.