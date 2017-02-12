How do you follow up a critically (and social media) acclaimed performance at the Super Bowl? You go to the Grammys, of course.

And that's exactly what Lady Gaga did. Just one week after she wowed the crowds in Houston, she dominated the Staples Center, too. The singer wasn't up for any actual awards this time around (her most recent album, Joanne, wasn't eligible because of its release date), which made for all the more reason to have some fun during the time she did have onstage.

Introduced by Laverne Cox, she started her performance in true rock n' roll fashion: Wearing a Metallica tank top and jumping around on the stage with none other than the band itself.