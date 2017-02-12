This was technically music's biggest night, but the 2017 Grammys were pretty monumental for James Cordentoo.

It was the late night host's first time taking the big gig, but he's not exactly a rookie—we all remember his first-class job hosting the 2016 Tony's. But stepping onto the stage at the Staple's Center is a bit different: The stakes are higher, the celebrities are more A-list, and, well, Beyoncé. No one wants to disappoint Beyoncé.

That was all just irrational nerves, though, because Corden did a stand-up job.