Live from New York, it's Saturday night's most important music gig.

While Saturday Night Live may be creating headlines this season for their hosts and political commentary, there's one element of the show that continues to be important for the music industry: It's the weekly performers and performances.

This season alone, NBC's late-night series has featured veteran artists like The Weeknd and Lady Gaga. At the same time, they have spotlighted underrated artists such as country darling Maren Morris and Sturgill Simpson.

And before you ask "who" for the latter, the 38-year-old is competing against Beyoncé, Justin Bieber and Adele for Album of the Year this Sunday at the 2017 Grammys.

The weekend award show got us thinking of the powerful platform SNL continues to hold for artists of all genres. It also has proven to drastically help or hurt their careers.