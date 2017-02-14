Khloe Kardashian to the rescue!

In this sneak peek from Thursday's upcoming episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, new participant Brittany McCalipp is ready to make a positive change in her life with Khloe's help.

"I had my daughter at 16," Brittany explains. "I was in high school. I had the star athlete of the school, and all the girls liked him. Of course, I conquered that, so I got pregnant."

She then reveals in her confessional, "I was a size one until I got pregnant. I want to lose weight now so I can get my bougie back, and also get to go shopping and wear all the fly s--t that I really want to wear."