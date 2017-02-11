Father-To-Be Jordan Peele Looking at My Little Pony For Baby Names

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have baby names on the brain.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star recently announced that she is pregnant with her and Peele's first child with an Instagram post.
"We want to pick a name that has a certain positivity that will counter this barbaric negative time that were are in right now," Peele told me while promoting Get Out, the new horror thriller he wrote and directed.
When I suggest Rainbow, Unicorn or Sparkles, Peele laughed.
"All these could work," he said. "I am just going to look at My Little Pony and just go through the catalog...Everything we are searching for has a positivity and I think probably if we had a baby a couple of years ago, we would have chosen something cooler and more bad ass. But now, it's like let's move into the future in a positive way."
Peretti's pregnancy reveal included a pic on Instagram that showed a clear shot of her baby bump inside the Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit at L.A.'s The Broad museum.
She captioned the photo, "beyonce schmonce."
Peele admitted to me, "We are very excited, nervous and scared."
Get Out, in theaters on Feb. 24, follows a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) whose white girlfriend (Allison Williams) brings him home to meet her creepy—and seemingly racist—family.
