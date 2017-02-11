Father-To-Be Jordan Peele Looking at My Little Pony For Baby Names

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have baby names on the brain.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star recently announced that she is pregnant with her and Peele's first child with an Instagram post.

"We want to pick a name that has a certain positivity that will counter this barbaric negative time that were are in right now," Peele told me while promoting Get Out, the new horror thriller he wrote and directed.

When I suggest Rainbow, Unicorn or Sparkles, Peele laughed.