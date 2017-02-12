Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Award season 2017 has been dominated by a lot of topics: Whether La La Land is actually deserving of all the top honors, whether politics belongs in Hollywood, and just whether or not Meryl Streepis our greatest living treasure.
But tonight, it's all about the music.
That's because we're taking a break from the movies to celebrate music's biggest night: The Grammy Awards. All of the best singers and songwriters have gathered at the Staples Center to honor each other and their accomplishments to the industry. Oh, and to get a glimpse of Beyoncéin all her pregnancy announcement glow. Priorities.
Before they head inside for all the action (a.k.a. Bey's performance), the A-listers stopped to chat with E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest. The Grammys have a reputation for being a bit, well, crazier than other shows, and if this red carpet is any indication, we're in for a wild ride.
"It gets to the point where we'll be in a taxi cab and our song comes on and we're like, 'Excuse me sir, could you turn that band down?'" — The guys of Lukas Graham have heard their hit single, "7 Years," a little too much.
"I made eye contact with Beyoncé and I almost peed myself" — Paris Jacksonis all of us.
"You put voila and swallow together and you've got swoila!"— The name of Jason Derulo's new single finally makes sense.
"I would rather lose to nobody but Beyoncé." — OneRepublic's frontman just summed up the entire ethos of the Grammys.
"I perform in the first 45 minutes so I can just do it, get it over with, and then fangirl over Beyoncé the rest of the time." — If that's not the best way to do the Grammys, Kelsea Ballerini, we don't know what is.
"You could kill a guy, in a song, and I love that." — Now we know why Carrie Underwood chose country music.
"What was she doin'? Is she okay? She was feelin' good." — 2 Chainz' reaction to watching The Bachelor's Corinne in his music video took the words right out of our mouths.
"Well you wake up, you throw up. You get in the car, you throw up again. And then you get to rehearsals." — How to host the Grammys, according to James Corden.
"It's the Mississippi way to say it!" — Faith Hill tries to pronounce the name of her designer, Zuhair Murad.
"Now he's hitting me up like, can I come out on stage?" — Anderson Paak's son has gotten used to his time in the spotlight.
"He's the really hot Australian walking around." — Kelsea Ballerini points us in the direction of her new(ish) fiancé.
"Probably not, but if the money was good, I probably will." — 2 Chainz could certainly be convinced to go on The Bachelor.
"I was eating pretzel chips and all of a sudden I see our name and everyone's texting me." — Halsey was pretty surprised to find out about her Grammy nomination.
"Just singing some Bee Gees songs. I'll be fifth-wheeling." — Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day plans aren't what we expected.
"A couple of deep breaths and maybe a shot of tequila." — Maren Morris has a winning pre-Grammys preparation routine.
"I can't say it on TV, but it was 'shut the blank up.'" — The first thing that went through Demi Lovato's mind when she heard about her Grammy nomination.
"I'm not sure I would even be able to talk. I was thinking about the very idea of possibly meeting her tonight and I just started crying uncontrollably." — How Laverne Cox envisions a possible Beyoncé run-in.
"That's called taking care of your mental health." — Katy Perry explains her time-out from recording new music.
"I was told not to touch anyone." — Thomas Rhett's suit is kind of a big deal.
"I know you're supposed to eat it with the stick, but that was my appetizer." — Chrissy Teigen explaining her unfortunate Fun Dip incident.
"We're going to eat our weight in Mexican food and tequila. You call it the Grammys, we call it Sunday." — Elle King and Dierks Bentley have big plans for after the big show.
"He's amazing, I have so much love for that boy." — Jennifer Lopez dances around all of our burning Drake questions.