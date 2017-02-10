How Khloe Kardashian Makes Moving On Look So Easy and Fun

It's no secret that Khloe Kardashian has cut out the majority of drama from her life.

Over the past few years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has worked to shed the weight of the world (and some pounds) that was hanging on her shoulders in the wake of her divorce from Lamar Odom, but given everything she went through, she somehow made it look easy...and fun.

First order of business was revamping her life, literally and figuratively. The E! star started a passionate affair with fitness, and it's a love that will not die. From Snapchatting her workouts to opening up to fitness magazines about her sessions with Gunnar Peterson or Don of Don-A-Matrix training, Khloe has made it clear that getting a Revenge Body is just part of the fun.