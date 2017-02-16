Reese Witherspoon. Nicole Kidman. Shailene Woodley. Laura Dern. Adam Scott. Zoë Kravitz. Alexander Skarsgård. No, it's not a tip-sheet for an A-list party you're not invited to, that's the cast list for HBO's terrific Big Little Lies. There's nothing little about this miniseries.

From creator and writer David E. Kelley and director Jean-Marc Vallée, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies dives right into the lives of several moms from the ritzy Monterery, California. It's a dark dramedy about moms, their kids, houses with killer homes (the only thing that threatens to outshine the performances are homes, it's like real estate porn) and their lies. Oh, the lies. Things aren't so perfect under the surface, of course.