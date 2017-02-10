REX/Shutterstock
Hi there, Dusty Rose!
Adam Levine received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony Friday and brought along two of his favorite ladies—wife and Victoria's Secretmodel Behati Prinsloo and their 4-month-old baby girl, marking her public debut.
Cheers and "awwws" erupted from the crowd as he gently took the baby from Prinsloo, who sat on the side. Dusty wore a black printed cardigan over a white top, white leggings and a white woolen cap, while her mom donned a black strapless cropped jumpsuit, a pale pink fur wrap and black stiletto sandals.
Levine posed for photos with his family on his star. The two also held the baby so that her feet rested on it. The proud parents then handed the baby to an assistant and posed solo for pics, during which they shared a kiss.
"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," Levine said in a speech. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."
Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their daughter in September and had since kept their baby away from media attention.
Levine posted on Instagram the first photo of their little girl, seen sleeping on her dad's chest, two days after she was born. He and Prinsloo shared a pic showing the three at a beach, with Dusty's face hidden in a baby carrier, in November. On Christmas Day, Behati posted a selfie of her holding the child, whose back is towards the phone.
Levine also posed on his star with his band Maroon 5, his The Voice co-stars and couple Blake Sheltonand Gwen Stefani, and former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar. The two had launched Santo Mezquila, a tequila-mezcal hybrid, at the Delilah restaurant and nightclub in West Hollywood Thursday.
Stefani sat with Prinsloo and Dusty.
After the Walk of Fame ceremony, Levine posted a photo of his star on Instagram.
"Whaaaaaaaaat!?@," he wrote.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughters and Adam Adams' little girl also made their public debuts at their parents' Walk of Fame ceremonies over the past couple of months.