Hi there, Dusty Rose!

Adam Levine received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony Friday and brought along two of his favorite ladies—wife and Victoria's Secretmodel Behati Prinsloo and their 4-month-old baby girl, marking her public debut.

Cheers and "awwws" erupted from the crowd as he gently took the baby from Prinsloo, who sat on the side. Dusty wore a black printed cardigan over a white top, white leggings and a white woolen cap, while her mom donned a black strapless cropped jumpsuit, a pale pink fur wrap and black stiletto sandals.

Levine posed for photos with his family on his star. The two also held the baby so that her feet rested on it. The proud parents then handed the baby to an assistant and posed solo for pics, during which they shared a kiss.