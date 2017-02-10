We were already ecstatic over Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's collaboration on "I Don't Want to Live Forever" for Fifty Shades Darker, and now we've got ourselves another banger.
Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas just released their duet for the sexy sequel, a dance track called "Bom Bidi Bom."
The smooth song literally makes you want to get up out of your seat and start swinging your hips, bopping along while singing "bom bidi bom, bom bom ayo, bom bidi bom, bom, bom."
Getty Images
But just like Swift and Malik's hit, Jonas and Minaj's song comes with its own fair share of sexual hints.
For example, most of the song is Jonas serenading us with lyrics like, "I'm an addict, I'm your patient/ Your lips are the medication" and, "You give me bad bad love, but I love it baby/ Love me all night long, if you want baby."
Meanwhile, Nicki comes in toward the end of the song, dropping an NSFW verse while rapping, "He said, if he can't hit my bullseye, he'd rather die/ He put it on me better than any other guy/ He said, he need a bad bitch with an alibi."
You can purchase the full Fifty Shades Darker tracklist on iTunes here.