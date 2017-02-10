Are you ready Romeo Santos fans?
The bachatero will be treating fans to surprise concerts in various cities, but they're completely unexpected.
"How are you Romeistas? I want to do something special for all of you for the month love and friendship. What came to mind? Pop-up shows. What are pop-up shows? They're surprise-style concerts, totally exclusive. How will you know about them?" the singer explained. "You guys just have to be alert, because I'll be announcing on social media and Tidal where I'll go to, but it'll be the same day as the event. I'm going to pick several cities and all that you guys have to do, my fans, is just stay tuned. It's that simple."
In June of 2016, Jay Z's Roc Nation launched Roc Nation Latin with Santos as its CEO.
According to Billboard, the full-service Latin division within Roc Nation will develop and cultivate Latin artist in all aspects of their careers, both in the U.S. and globally.
Santos will be co-managed by Roc Nation and his longtime manager Johnny Marines, who is president of Roc Nation Latin.
Instagram
"I'm not taking for granted being managed by Roc Nation," Santos told Billboard. "They have a lot of relations. They have a certain reach that I clearly could benefit from. And dealing with Jay Z, who is an artist himself, that's great. I've always idolized Jay. We both come from the ‘hood and he gets it. So that was definitely also fundamental. But I'm really excited about giving back. This is my way of giving back."
Santos has worked very hard for all that he's accomplished and continues to feel "super hungry" to grow the industry. "I know what it takes to build a brand," the singer added.