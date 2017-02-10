When it comes to dressing for NYFW events, the celebs at the E!+ELLE+NYFW: The Shows Kick-off party did not disappoint.

We co-hosted a star-studded event in NYC to celebrate the most fashionable week of the year. Aside from the shimmery balloons and gorgeous fern installation, the venue was filled with authentic pieces from the Andy Warhol @ Christie's exhibit, flowing drinks and up-beat hits.

The party would not be complete without some seriously stylish designers and celebs. Guests included Louisa Warwick, Shaun White, Cynthia Rowley, Morgan Stewartand more.