Kendall Jenner is one busy woman this week.

As winter New York Fashion Week heats up, the 21-year-old supermodel is spending her days strutting the catwalks in all kinds of couture getups, including Thursday night's La Perla show, which she closed in a sheer gown.

While it seems like the perfect ensemble for a sexy night in on Valentine's Day, the beauty assured E! News' Zuri Hall the entire collection was also made with comfort in mind.

"Everything is so comfortable. That was like [Creative Director Julia Haart's] goal with everything. To make you look hot and make you look good, but at the same time, be very comfortable, so she's killing it," Jenner told E! News exclusively.

"Everything is stretch. I want to destroy the concept that woman should be cute or comfortable," Haart explained to Hall. "You should be both." Amen to that!