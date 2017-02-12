Talk about friendly competition!

Adele took home the award for Song of the Year for her smash hit "Hello," which she opened the 2017 Grammys with earlier in the night, beating out But before going into her official acceptance speech, Adele took a moment during her walk up to the podium to mouth "I love you" to Beyoncé, who was also up for the award for "Formation." Say it with us: girl power.

After taking the stage, the 28-year-old took a moment to apologize for swearing during her tribute performance to George Michael earlier in the show, which she stopped and then re-started.

"I really apologize for swearing. George Michael, I love him, he means a lot to me," she said. "I'm really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere."