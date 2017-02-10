Justin Timberlake will perform his Oscar-nominated song "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the movie Trolls, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Friday.
The singer and actor portrays Branch in the animated film and co-wrote the upbeat track, whose music video features his mom, co-stars Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches and Icona Pop. It is unclear if any of them will join him on stage.
Timberlake is expected to attend the Oscars with wife and actress Jessica Biel.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix
Grammy winner and La La Land star John Legend will take the stage to sing both "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City of Stars," which Stone and Gosling perform in their musical film. Both tracks are nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song. E! News learned earlier this month that Stone and Gosling, who are both nominated for their acting performances, would not perform the songs at the Oscars.
Legend is not nominated for an Oscar this year. He and Common won Best Original Song in 2015, for their track "Glory" from Selma.
He is expected to attend the 2017 Oscars with wife and model Chrissy Teigen.
Grammy winner Sting will perform "The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story. The singer co-wrote the song, which is nominated for an Oscar, with three-time Oscar nominee J. Ralph.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of Broadway's Hamilton, will perform his Oscar-nominated song "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's Moana. He will be joined by co-star and 16-year-old actress Auli'i Cravalho, who made her big screen debut by portraying the title character in the film.
If the song wins the Oscar, Miranda will achieve EGOT status. He has won Tonys for Hamilton and his musical In the Heights, earned two Grammys for both shows and was awarded an Emmy in 2014 for co-writing a song for the Tony Awards.
The 2017 Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.