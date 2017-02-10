Netflix
Netflix
2017 is only a month and a half old, and already Netflix is having one whopper of a busy year.
Since January 1, the streaming giant has dropped new original series One Day at a Time, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Santa Clarita Diet, as well as a handful of new stand-up comedy specials and the continued tri-weekly release of new episodes of Chelsea. And they're really only just getting started.
Knowing how daunting it can be to keep track of all the exciting new originals Netflix has coming down the pike—and considering they just announced the official release dates for a great many of them—we present to you your official guide to everything premiering on Netflix in 2017. You're welcome.
Netflix
Chef's Table, season three—Friday, Feb. 17
The acclaimed docu-series returns for a third season of insightful and artfully shot peeks into both the kitchens and personal lives of some of the world's most renowned international chefs from locations as disparate as Los Angeles, Peru and South Korea.
Ultimate Beastmaster—Friday, Feb. 24
The first international competition series of its kind, the reality series tasks competitors from six different countries to take their shot at running one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever designed, "The Beast." Each episode will crown a "Beastmaster," and in the final episode, each "Beastmaster" will compete against one another to see who truly is the Ultimate Beastmaster. The Sylvester Stallone-produced series is hosted in the US by Terry Crews and Charissa Thompson.
Love, season two—Friday, March 10
The Judd Apatow-produced comedy returns for a second season of romance with the mismatched Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust.
Netflix's Magic School Bus Reboot Has Found Its Miss Frizzle With an Absolutely Perfect Piece of Casting
Netflix
Marvel's Iron Fist—Friday, March 17
The last individual Marvel superhero series to debut before the ultimate team-up in The Defenders, Iron Fist stars Finn Jones as billionaire Danny Rand, who returns to New York after having been missing for years. He fights against the criminal element corrupting the Big Apple with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the power of the Iron Fist.
Julie's Greenroom—Friday, March 17
Julie Andrews comes to Netflix with this educational series alongside her "Greenies"—a cast of original puppets created by The Jim Henson Company—and a stellar roster of celebrity guests, including Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Ellie Kemper and Idina Menzel, to name but a few.
Netflix
Grace and Frankie, season three—Friday, March 24
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda return for another season of later-in-life laughs as Grace and Frankie embark on their new and only slightly horrifying business venture: Vibrators.
13 Reason Why—Friday, March 31
Adapted from the best-selling books by Jay Asher, the Selena Gomez-produced drama follows what happens after teenager Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette) returns home from school to find a box of cassette tapes on his porch. On each of the 13 tapes, his recently deceased classmate and crush Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) reveals the 13 reasons why she tragically took her life just weeks prior.
Netflix
Bill Nye Saves the World—Friday, April 21
This 13-episode talk show marks Bill Nye's long-awaited return to TV. Each episode will tackle a particular topic from a scientific POV, dispelling myths and refuting anti-scientific claims. Nye will bring in special guests, conduct experiments and demonstrations, and ultimately let the facts lead the argument.
Girlboss—Friday, April 21
Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Girlboss stars Britt Robertson as Sophia Amoruso, who began selling vintage clothes on eBay, but by the age of 28, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal. The comedy was created and executive produced by 30 Rock alum Kay Cannon.
Dear White People—Friday, April 28
Picking up where the 2014 film of the same name left off, this satire follows a group of Winchester University students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness and the sometimes misguided activism of the millennial generation. And yes, people are already upset about the title.
Netflix
Sense8, season two—Friday, May 5
Picking up where season one left off, this heady sci-fi series from Lana and Lilly Wachowski finds the Sensates on the run from Whispers (Terrance Mann) and forced to question their very identity, as they struggle to find a way to live with, understand and protect one another.
Anne—Friday, May 12
Based on the beloved novel Anne of Green Gables, this coming-of-age story tells the tale of Anne Shirley, a young, orphaned girl who fights for love and acceptance and her place in the world, reflecting the timeless and topical issues of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice.
Netflix
House of Cards, season five—Tuesday, May 30
The Underwoods will be back soon for more dastardly political maneuvering that'll at least make us all feel better about the real world's current state of affairs, if nothing else.
Orange Is the New Black, season five—Friday, June 9
Everyone's favorite prison dramedy will be back this summer with a season that spans the course of only three days as Litchfield no doubt spins further out of control following the shocking (and lethal) conclusion to season four.
Stranger Things, season two—Tuesday, Oct. 31
The highly-anticipated return to Hawkins, Indiana will drop just in time for the spookiest day of the year. Get ready to go to the Upside Down once more.
And those are just the shows with premiere dates. Expected in 2017, though not yet on the schedule, are new seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Making a Murderer, Master of None, Lady Dynamite, Bloodline, Narcos and The Get Down.
Which Netflix series are you looking forward to most this year? Sound off in the comments below!