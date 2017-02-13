Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are about to hit parenthood out of the park.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl is expecting the couple's first child, the 26-year-old model announced on The Players' Tribune Monday, recalling how she fell in love with the athlete without knowing about his famous baseball career at first.

"Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future," the model wrote. "He already has a name in mind—he's set on it. (We'll see.) He'll say when he calls me during the day: 'So, how are you and so-and-so doing?' 'That's not the name yet, sweetie.' Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."

While they prepare for this little one to arrive, the mom-to-be is looking to the future with several kids in mind.

"Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they've been given are so fortunate, in so many ways. We'll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world. We'll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they'll be honest like their father. I hope they'll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won't settle for less," she continued. "And if they want to play baseball, well, we're gonna have a little talk first."