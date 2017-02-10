"Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and wanting more. I'm thrilled to bring back these shows and the OMG moments that come with them," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

After Scandal's sixth season was delayed by Kerry Washington's real-life pregnancy, the TGIT line-up returned on ABC on Jan. 26, and proved to be a winning trio for the network. The line-up has led the night in ratings in the adults 18-49 demo, with Grey's actually taking the title of ABC's highest rated show in the all-important demo.

Aside from the entire TGIT line-up, ABC has also picked up The Middle for another season.