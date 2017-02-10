Our favorite question of Andy's had to be: "Never have I ever gotten a boner on a group date and had to hide it from the other girls." Nick, shining a light on his face, said, "Definitely, yes." He also later admitted to farting in front of a contestant while on-camera.

Other juicy tidbits include Nick revealing that he once snuck into one of the Bachelorettes rooms without the producers knowing, he's hooked up with someone in Bachelor Nation outside of filming, and he's totally forgotten a girl's name during a conversation. (To be fair, we forget 80 percent of the women's names as well, so...)

Oh, and he has never had interest in rekindling a romance with Andi Dorfman, who he reunited with on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (along with Kaitlyn Bristowe) in early January, and has never wanted to hook up with a crew member.

Along with an open heard and an open mind, it looks like Nick is an open book, too.