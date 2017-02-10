There's a new trend in Hollywood, and it has nothing to do with clothing or hair or diets.
It has to do with sex (or lack thereof).
As you may have heard, Miranda Kerr came out and revealed that she and her fiancé Evan Spiegel have decided to practice celibacy ahead of tying the knot.
In an interview with The Times earlier this week, Kerr was asked if she's ready for another baby. "Not yet. Not until after we get married," she replied. "My partner is very traditional."
Of course, this sparked conversation regarding their sex life, to which she insinuated that they're remaining abstinent. "We can't... I mean we're just... waiting," she said.
While this may seem unique in the world we live in today, Kerr and Spiegel actually aren't alone.
Check out six more celebrity couples who also vowed celibacy before getting married:
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Ciara and Russell Wilson: Before their wedding last summer, the football stud and singer decided to go without sex. Wilson said God had spoken to him and told him to lead Ciara and put the "extra stuff" aside.
"It was an organic thing for him and I think he was just being honest about where we are," Ciara said of their abstinence. "It's cool when you get to build a foundation with someone on how much you care for each other and really know each other's personalities, so it's really fun."
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: Though both had previous sexual partners, Cannon and Carey decided to practice celibacy before tying the knot in 2008.
"It's not that we had no intimacy," Carey once explained. "We just didn't have complete intimacy. It's just me, and my feelings. But we both have similar beliefs, and I just thought that it would be so much more special if we waited until we were married. And it was, and it still is."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adam Housley: The former Sister, Sister star waited until she was 29 to lose her virginity to her now-husband before they were married. However, after that, she decided to wait another three years to have sex until after tying the knot.
"I don't know how to explain this. I'm religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity," she confessed in an interview in 2013. "You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married."
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici: Though he had already lost his virginity, the Bachelor star made a vow to remain celibate while he was still in college. Thus, when he met Giudici and got engaged, he kept that pact, and they didn't seal the deal until after their wedding.
"From my perspective, I've lived life kind of selfishly for a long time," Lowe said of becoming a born-again virgin in an interview in 2013. "Now, I'm going to try to live it the way I know to be right."
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Ali Landry and Alejandro Gómez Monteverde: After her divorce from Mario Lopez, the actress took a vow of celibacy.
"Because of the situation I was in before [with Lopez], I was just treading lightly, and did not want to make any mistakes in this relationship," she told Wendy Williams in 2012. "We abstained from having sex until we got married."
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin: Ahead of marrying the preacher, Good made a promise with him to remain celibate.
"This is one of the other things that we're trying to dispel...when you practice the wait that you aren't supposed to acknowledge that you have an attraction to each other," Franklin said in an interview with The Huffington Post. However, a connection is still important.
"Anyone who really wants to be with you and really wants to get to know you, and really wants a future with you is going to be willing to take the steps to want to get to know you in a way that will set you up for that future," Good said. "And anyone who is not willing to get to know you that way is probably not wanting the same thing that you're wanting long term."
She added, "I would just encourage if you're on your wait walk and you fall off the horse, just get back on. Don't give up."