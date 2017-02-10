There's a new trend in Hollywood, and it has nothing to do with clothing or hair or diets.

It has to do with sex (or lack thereof).

As you may have heard, Miranda Kerr came out and revealed that she and her fiancé Evan Spiegel have decided to practice celibacy ahead of tying the knot.

In an interview with The Times earlier this week, Kerr was asked if she's ready for another baby. "Not yet. Not until after we get married," she replied. "My partner is very traditional."

Of course, this sparked conversation regarding their sex life, to which she insinuated that they're remaining abstinent. "We can't... I mean we're just... waiting," she said.