Matt Damon was one of the first people George Clooney told about his wife Amal Clooney's pregnancy.

It was confirmed this week that Amal is pregnant with twins. These will be the first children for George, 55, and the 39-year-old international human rights lawyer, who wed in Italy in 2014.

"She's spectacular. They're gonna be- those kids are really lucky," Damon said on NBC's Today show Thursday. "He'll be great [as a dad]. He's just, you know, he's so smart, he's so loving. He's gonna be great."