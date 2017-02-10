Matt Damon was one of the first people George Clooney told about his wife Amal Clooney's pregnancy.
It was confirmed this week that Amal is pregnant with twins. These will be the first children for George, 55, and the 39-year-old international human rights lawyer, who wed in Italy in 2014.
"She's spectacular. They're gonna be- those kids are really lucky," Damon said on NBC's Today show Thursday. "He'll be great [as a dad]. He's just, you know, he's so smart, he's so loving. He's gonna be great."
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Damon, who shares three daughters and a stepdaughter with wife Luciana Barroso, said Clooney told him about Amal's pregnancy while the two were working together last fall. At that time, the frequent co-stars were filming both the crime movie Suburbicon and Ocean's Eight, a spinoff of their popular heist comedy film series.
"He came up to me on the set and took me aside and told me. I was so happy for him," Damon said. "I said, 'So how far along is she?' And he goes, 'Eight weeks!' And I'm like, 'Don't say anything!' He didn't know the 12-week rule, I think, so, um, you know, you're supposed to wait."
The risk of miscarriage is higher during the first trimester of a woman's pregnancy. Many expecting couples wait until the time period has passed before telling people outside of their close-knit circles of friends and family about their pregnancy.
Amal is due to give birth in June. She and George have not commented on her pregnancy.
The actor was once known as one of Hollywood's most famous bachelors before he wed Amal. He has often been asked about the idea of becoming a father.
"I've thought about it, I suppose," he said on CBS This Morning in 2015. "But I haven't really—it hasn't been high on my list."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)