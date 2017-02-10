Girls returns with a new very busy player when Lena Dunham's Hannah romances The Night Of, The OA and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Riz Ahmed. Well done, Hannah.
"That was—I did a lot of hard work on Skype to make that happen," Dunham told E! News at the Girls season six premiere event.
"And I did a lot of hard obsessing over The Night Of to make that happen," executive producer Jenni Konner said.
"He fully had a stalker for two weeks. It was me being like, ‘I know you're not sure and you wanted to take a vacation, but here's all the joys of the Girls set," Dunham confessed. "He's a great, amazing, intelligent actor and we feel so lucky to have him sending the season off to a beautiful start."
Spoiler alert: Dunham and Ahmed's scenes in the Sunday, Feb. 12 premiere episode will make you laugh out loud.
Girls kicked premiered in 2012, telling the stories of Hannah, Marnie (Allison Williams), Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet), all girls in their 20s struggling to find their place in the world. It was the show that launched a thousand think pieces, essays and articles about the show and its content. Did they ever expect the show to have the impact it did in that aspect?
"No," Konner said. "We would be psychopaths. What a great world to live in if you're like, ‘I'm launching this little show on HBO with the smallest budget ever, but it's going to make people talk for six years.'"
In fact, Dunham said she didn't know what think pieces were before people started writing them about her show. "I read fashion magazines, I don't think I understood that was a genre, besides Joan Didion I wasn't familiar with it," she said. "So, now we know."
Watch the video above for more from Dunham and Konner on the show's legacy and saying goodbye to the characters and if there's a movie in the future.
Girls' final season premieres Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.