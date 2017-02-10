The final battle between the queens is officially here.

Reign's final season kicks off tonight, and fans should not expect the CW royal drama to go quietly into the night. No, no, no, there are far too many deaths to plot and empires to take down. But will this final season show Mary's (Adelaine Kane) demise and her eventual death?

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the season four premiere, with finds Queen Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten), Mary's cousin and frenemy No. 1, looking to keep her throne, and she's teaming with a handsome new face to do so: Lord Darnley (Will Kemp), Mary's potential new suitor with his own agenda.

In the exclusive clip above, Lord Darnley comes to Elizabeth's court to ask for a favor, as he holds a lot of power due to his a.k.a if Mary puts a ring on it, she will be set.