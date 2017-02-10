The final battle between the queens is officially here.
Reign's final season kicks off tonight, and fans should not expect the CW royal drama to go quietly into the night. No, no, no, there are far too many deaths to plot and empires to take down. But will this final season show Mary's (Adelaine Kane) demise and her eventual death?
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the season four premiere, with finds Queen Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten), Mary's cousin and frenemy No. 1, looking to keep her throne, and she's teaming with a handsome new face to do so: Lord Darnley (Will Kemp), Mary's potential new suitor with his own agenda.
In the exclusive clip above, Lord Darnley comes to Elizabeth's court to ask for a favor, as he holds a lot of power due to his a.k.a if Mary puts a ring on it, she will be set.
"I am the foothold Mary needs to start a revolution and dethrone you," he boasts to Elizabeth, before adding, "hypothetically." (Centuries-old spoiler alert: History buffs will know Mary does eventually marry Lord Darnley...who was then murdered. So yeah, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out on the show.)
So what does he want from Queen Elizabeth in order to prevent Mary taking her down? Press play on the clip above to find out.
In the episode, "With Friends Like These," viewers will see Mary out to avenge her friend Lola's death, but she is unsure who to trust, so she will test her brother James (Dan Jeannotte) to ensure his loyalty.
Reign's final season airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on the CW.